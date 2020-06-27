NUST admission 2020 apply at ugadmissions.nust.edu.pk:

The National University of Science and Technology is going to declare the notification of NUST admission 2020 on the official site at www.ugadmissions.nust.edu.pk. It is the Pakistan University. So the students who want to gain admission to the National University of Science and Technology they have good news here, it declares the admission process. The University provides various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the Technology Sector. For the admission, the NUST conduct the written test for the students.

NUST Admission 2020 at www.ugadmissions.nust.edu.pk:

The National University of Science and Technology is known as the NUST. The University established in the year March 1991 with the main campus in the Islamabad, Pakistan. The NUST is first Model University set up by the Ministry of Science and Technology like KAIST of Korea. NUST has completed the Learning Management System (LMS). The National University of Science and Technology owned engineering university in Pakistan which produces intellectual and brilliant engineers every year to serve the nation.

Admission to NUST University:

Access to Engineering undergraduate course in NUST granted through written examination. The NUST conduct the entry test on the written/ Computer base which is commonly known as the NUST Entry Test (NET). This year declare the notification if the NUST Admission 2020. So the eligible students can get the start the preparation to get the admission in the NUST. The NUST conduct the entrance test three times in the year, and students must appear in all three test and then select the base of highest score would be counted for admission.

Engineering program offered by NUST:

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Software Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Materials Engineering

Environmental Engineering

Geo-Informatics Engineering

NUST Entrance Test:

The NUST conduct the computer-based entrance test (Tentatively) at Islamabad will be computer based. To get the details information regarding the mock test will upload on the main portal of the NUST. Candidates will have the option to select the test date and session after the verification of the receipt of an entrance fee.

NET – 1 – Engineering: April/ May 2020

NET – 2 – Engineering: June/ July 2020

Test Centers:

Computer-based test campus: Islamabad Sector H-12, NUST (April/ May & June/ July 2020)

Paper-based test: Karachi and Quetta (July 2020 only)

How to get Admission in the NUST?

Candidates who want to get admission in the National University of Science and Technology they first visit the visit the official site of it www.ugadmissions.nust.edu.pk. Then the applicants submit NET and Admission forms on the official site. After completion of the submission process, the candidates will print fee invoice and deposit the processing fees as prescribed in any branch of Habit Bank Limited (HBL) or Standard Charted Bank (Pakistan) Ltd.

NUST Admission 2020

Official site: www.ugadmissions.nust.edu.pk