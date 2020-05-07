NEWS

NU’EST’s Ren to guest as a collaboration vocalist on ‘Oh My Partner’

May 7, 2020
Cheena Khanna
NU’EST‘s Ren shall be making a guest look on MBC‘s latest vocal collaboration selection, ‘Oh My Accomplice‘!

Reviews say that Ren participated in a recording for ‘Oh My Accomplice’ again on Could 6. On this program, guest vocalists should select a associate to sing a duet with primarily based on the contestants’ vocals alone, with out realizing their faces or identities. Among the many pool of 5 contestants, the company should additionally watch out for ‘unhealthy singers’ thrown into the combination. 

MBC’s ‘Oh My Accomplice’ airs each Saturday nights at 9:05 PM KST. 

