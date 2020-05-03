NU’EST’s Ren and Baekho show contrasting charms in the latest ‘The Nocturne’ teaser images

NU’EST dropped one other set of fascinating new teaser images for his or her upcoming eighth mini-album ‘The Nocturne‘ forward of its launch on Might 11 at 6 PM KST.

Ren and Baekho unveiled comfortable and dreamy teaser photographs on Might 2 and three at midnight KST respectively. On this set of teaser images, two members are displaying off the contrasting charms in comparison with the charismatic prior releases, piquing followers’ curiosity additional.

Take a look at the images under! Are you prepared for NU’EST’s comeback?