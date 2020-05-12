NU’EST’s Minhyun & Ren reveal why CL and Jung Woo Sung shocked them in person

NU’EST’s Minhyun and Ren revealed which celebrities’ appearances shocked them probably the most.

On the Could 12th episode of ‘Kim Shin Younger’s Midday Music of Hope‘, DJ Kim Shin Younger requested which celeb shocked the NU’EST members probably the most after seeing them in person, and Ren responded, “There is a sunbae that stunned me with their vibe. CL. On the time, she walked by sporting animal print and heels, and I was shocked by the vibe. She appeared like a pop star.”

Minhyun then continued, “I not too long ago went to a movie press convention, and I noticed Jung Woo Sung. I thought he wasn’t a person. The elevator was utterly full, and he shined probably the most out of all of the individuals there. Anybody who’s seen him in person will really feel it.”

In different information, NU’EST not too long ago made a comeback with “I am in Bother“.