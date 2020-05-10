NEWS

NU’EST unveils cover image for their upcoming 8th mini-album, ‘The Nocturne’

May 10, 2020
Cheena Khanna
NU’EST is able to wow followers with their upcoming launch ‘The Nocturne.’ 

The favored idol group unveiled the cover image for their impending album embodying refined and mature ideas. NU’EST will likely be coming again with the title tune “I am in Hassle“, which consists by member Baekho and producer BUMZU. The mini-album additionally consists of different songs by NU’EST members, which you’ll be able to see on their tracklist.  

Keep tuned for their comeback on Could 11th. Are you excited for their comeback? 

