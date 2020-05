NU’EST is unquestionably able to slay in their newest MV teaser for upcoming title monitor “I am in Hassle”.

The gifted group took their artistry to the following stage by way of their latest idea. The delicate and mature idea, mixed with the graceful R&B impressed beat, guarantees followers a visible and auditory expertise that they can not wait to see.

NU’EST will make their comeback on Might 11th with their album ‘The Nocturne’.