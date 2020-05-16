NEWS

NU’EST shows off their vocal skills on ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’

May 16, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

NU’EST confirmed off their artistry on the newest episode of ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’

The group is presently selling their latest album and title observe ‘I am in Hassle’ and graced the viewers with their heavenly vocals and efficiency skills on the Could 15th episode of the present. NU’EST carried out their newest titled observe, in addition to their track “Track Title”,Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years”, and Kim Bum Soo‘s “Disappointment Information”.

 Try all their performances under!

READ  IT Exec at Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office Illegally Mined Crypto on Office Systems

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.