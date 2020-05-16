NU’EST shows off their vocal skills on ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’

NU’EST confirmed off their artistry on the newest episode of ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook’.

The group is presently selling their latest album and title observe ‘I am in Hassle’ and graced the viewers with their heavenly vocals and efficiency skills on the Could 15th episode of the present. NU’EST carried out their newest titled observe, in addition to their track “Track Title”,Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years”, and Kim Bum Soo‘s “Disappointment Information”.

Try all their performances under!