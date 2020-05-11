NU’EST makes sleek and sexy comeback with ‘I’m in Trouble’ MV

NU’EST has formally made their first comeback of 2020!

On Could 11 KST, the Pledis Leisure boy group unveiled the music video for “I am In Bother,” the title monitor off their eighth mini album ‘The Nocturne.’ The only is a sleek, bass-driven dance monitor rounded out by the members’ trademark subtle vocal sound. The lyrics deal with admitting that somebody you’re drawn to is driving you loopy, however you wish to maintain it a secret from your self.

Take a look at the music video for “I am In Bother” above!