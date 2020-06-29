Nubia Red Magic Lite 5G for gamers will be sold on Vodafone

Nubia, the sub-brand of ZTE, will start selling its cell phone specialized in video games and with 5G Nubia Red Magic Lite 5G technology on the Vodafone network in Spain.

This is the first time that a Nubian cell phone has been sold directly to an operator.

This phone is set up to please mainly mobile video game lovers, which is why the company placed a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response, which will make the capacity panel reaction rate is higher.

Price and availability

The price of the Red Magic 5G Lite is about 617 euros, although Vodafone sells it with different plans from 17 euros a month in installments of 36 months.

Features Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite