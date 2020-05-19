NEWS

Nth Room founder Moon Hyun Wook’s face revealed to the public

May 19, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Nth Room founder Moon Hyung Wook‘s face has been revealed to the public. 

His face was revealed on Might 18th at the Andong Police Station. With an alias of ‘God God’, the 24-year-old faculty pupil is now in custody for his crimes. He acknowledged: “I’m sorry to the households of the victims. I feel I had the unsuitable thought of intercourse. I’m sorry.” 

Moon based the Nth room in 2018 and is responsible of manufacturing sexually exploitative content material. He’s presently trending worldwide on Twitter as extra images of his face are revealed. 

