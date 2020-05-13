NEWS

Nth Room founder ‘God God’s face revealed to the public

May 13, 2020
Cheena Khanna
The face of God God (Mr. Moon), the founder and operator of the ‘Nth Room’ has been revealed to the public. 

The heinous legal is liable for working and working chat rooms and is the founder of the Nth Room. God God is 24-years-old and is believed to have produced movies of sexually exploiting ladies and minors, after which sharing these movies in his chatrooms to make a revenue. 

He was arrested on Might 11 and his face was revealed whereas he was being transferred for police questioning.

Keep tuned for extra updates relating to the Nth Room scandal. 

