Telegram Nth Room founder GodGod (Moon Hyung Wook)‘s former childhood photos have been revealed.

On Might 13th, the prison’s former center school photos had been launched. Moon was born in 1996 and attended Nongok Center School and Eunhaeng Excessive School. He was additionally enrolled in Hangyung College’s structure program.

Moon was arrested on Might 11th and has been transferred for police questioning.