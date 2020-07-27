Now you can watch primetime on Sling TV completely free

Sling TV



The live streaming television service has released a lot of promotions in response to coronavirus outbreak and the confinement order throughout the United States. But the most recent offer is, perhaps, the best of all. The company allows new users to watch any channel in the Sling Blue package for free during the seven hours of primetime, starting at 5 pm Eastern Time (2 pm Pacific) until midnight, wherever you are, every night.

The promotion called “Happy Hour Across America” ​​is available from April 14 for “new to Sling TV”, according to the company’s press release. That means you will need to create an account with a username and password in order to enjoy the service. But unlike most other free trials, instead, you won’t have to leave any credit or debit card numbers.

Sling TV Blue transmite more than 50 live channels, including CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, BBC America, Cheddar, Newsy and Local Now. It also offers Fox and NBC live broadcasts in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as many national networks such as TNT, History, National Geographic and Nick Jr. The service includes a cloud DVR service and allows to have simultaneously three transmissions. Sling Blue is CNET’s selection as the best service in streaming Live TV cheaper and costs $ 30 per month.

You can see the service on virtually any screen with the Sling TV application, including devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast or Xbox One. You can also see it on Apple or Android phones using the application or through sling.com on phones and PCs with a Chrome, Safari or Edge browser. Of course, you need one solid internet connection.

Sling repositioned its free TV service in March, which initially added free news from ABC New Live and Fox News and then expanded the offering to local Fox stations. Since then it has offered free 14-day trial packages and a seven-day version, both without requiring data from a credit card.

Sling says that the news channel audience has increased 161 percent in the last month and characterizes its promotions as a public service for people who must practice social distancing.

