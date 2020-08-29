Now you can swim and dive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo / Screenshot by Sean Keane / CNET



Refreshing news is coming to the peaceful islands of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The popular Nintendo Switch game, which has many hooked on enjoying a peaceful virtual life on an endearing island, has released its latest major update, 1.3.0. Thanks to the new swimsuits that you must buy in the TeleNook, you can go to the water and take a dip. In addition, in the sea you can dive and catch new animals so that you can donate to the Socrates museum.

With this update also comes the Otter Pascal, a new character who loves scallops. You can collect them at sea and give them to them in exchange for new DIY projects related to aquatic themes.

Gulliver the seagull, who sometimes appeared on your island to ask for your help in exchange for gifts, also receives an update that will make him appear dressed as a pirate.

This is not the only update expected this summer of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Since Nintendo has confirmed that another will arrive in August, although we do not know what news it will bring to your island.

