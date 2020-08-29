Now you can see the concerts that the L.A. Philharmonic for free. recorded without an audience at the Hollywood Bowl

People need music now more than ever. And the artistic and musical director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, is very clear about it.

To that end, the philharmonic said on Friday it will launch a series called “Sound / Stage” filmed at the Hollywood Bowl during the COVID-19 shutdown.

New concert recordings will appear online for free, and donations will be encouraged to help make up for the orchestra’s estimated $ 90 million lost revenue this year. A new part of the series will be released weekly starting September 25.

Nine concerts were recorded at the Hollywood Bowl over two weeks in July and August. The series was made possible in the era of the novel coronavirus because the stage measures approximately 5,700 square feet, more than twice the size of the Walt Disney Concert Hall stage, and completely outdoors except for partial shell coverage. All participants, including artists and tech crews, were screened for COVID-19 prior to filming and stood at least 6 feet apart on stage. The wind instrument musicians played 12 feet apart and were separated by Plexiglas.

The philharmonic was in the middle of the Power to the People! Festival, co-curated by Dudamel and Herbie Hancock, when the pandemic stopped it. The “Sound / Stage” series is, in a sense, a digital extension of the festival, a way not only to enliven audiences with music but also to keep the conversation going about social justice.

“When COVID shut us down, it also silenced us,” CEO Chad Smith said in an interview. “The ability to safely unite the orchestra and begin recording under this type of experience filmed, episodic and directed by the director, it also talks about current affairs and the ability to respond to this moment… to COVID and the Black Lives Matter movement and other contemporary issues in real time. That’s why we did it. It is important for us to be relevant and that the musicians we can support have voice”.

The pieces being performed, Dudamel said in the ad, are especially significant given recent events.

“Many of the themes on the show,” he noted, “from loneliness to the political power of artists and our need for the pure joy and beauty of Beethoven, are tied to our experiences as individuals and as members of a larger society. during these last five months ”.

All nine presentations were directed by filmmakers James Lees and Charlie Buhler. Five of them are orchestral concerts with Dudamel conducting the philharmonic, including a concert with mezzo-soprano J’nai Bridges and another with pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet. Three other filmed concerts feature different guest artists: R&B singer Andra Day, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, and Los Angeles psychedelic soul band Chicano Batman. A concert has a mixed program, with the orchestra and Day’s performance.

The “Sound / Stage” series will debut with “Love in the Time of COVID,” in which Bridges will perform works by George Walker, Peter Lieberson and Gustav Mahler, directed by Dudamel.

A “Power to the People” concert includes Day performing the protest anthem “Rise Up” and the orchestra performing Jessie Montgomery’s “Banner,” as well as William Grant Still’s “Sorrow” from Symphony No. 1, “Afro -American ”.

Washington performs the music for the Netflix documentary “Becoming,” which was released in May and is based on the memoirs of former first lady Michelle Obama.

The “Sound / Stage” series is part of a roster of digital programming and partnerships that includes the KUSC radio show “At Home with Gustavo” and the PBS television series, “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl,” which you select performances from years past.

Smith said this event is much more than “catching a concert.”

Each concert will come with online materials to provide context: artist interviews, rehearsals, playlists, original artwork, as well as links to past performances at the Hollywood Bowl and Ford Theaters.

“He’s really exploring what it means to have a concert experience in this medium. It is an experiment ”, he explained. “Each episode is an essay to present our work and contextualize it through the world’s greatest writers and poets and conversations with some of the brightest minds in cinema, and trying to understand this moment through the lens of music. and the voices of the artists ”.

What if the experiment is successful, from the audience’s perspective?

“This is just the beginning,” Smith said. “This is work that we hope to develop during the COVID crisis and beyond.”

The “Sound / Stage” series can be found at laphil.com/soundstage.

To read this note in Spanish, click here