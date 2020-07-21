Now you can see more NFL games on Amazon

Amazon subscribers will be able to exclusively enjoy a game of la National Football League on Saturdays during the second half of the regular season, announced the streaming this Wednesday, April 29.

The news was released amid a renewal of broadcast rights between the NFL, and , owned by Amazon. These two companies will continue to have access to 11 regular-season NFL games every Thursday night. This day is known as Thursday Night Football.

“We are delighted to renew our Thursday Night Football agreement with the NFL, and we are excited to expand our relationship to include exclusive global broadcast rights to an additional regular season game in 2020,” said Marie Donoghue, Amazon global vice president, it’s a statement.

Amazon began streaming Thursday Night Football games in 2017. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but CNBC reported that it exceeds $ 65 million a year.

With this renewal, Amazon seems to confirm that the rights to sports events produce good dividends. So far she has the rights to the Roland Garros, US Open and Wimbledon tennis tournaments, as well as the Champions League (in Germany) and the Premier League.