Now we know that Palpatine was a clone in The Rise of Skywalker

The movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker left many questions in the air. Specifically: How did the Emperor survive in Return of the Jedi? Those loose ends like Finn’s confession to Rey that he’s Force-sensitive

, gradually begin to clear up. And now Disney comes with the novelization of The Rise of Skywalker.

Written by Rae Carson, author of short stories for the so-called Star Wars universe, the novel explains that the Emperor’s spirit was transferred to a clone of his body. In Return of the Jedi (1983), Darth Vader casts Palpatine the void after the Emperor tortures his son Luke Skywalker.

On the planet Exegol where Kylo Ren meets Palpatine, at the start of The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo inspects all the machines in the place. According to the book, he recognizes them from their studies of the Clone Wars:

“All the jars were empty, except for one, the liquid of which was nearly exhausted. Kylo looked closer. He had seen this apparatus before, too, when he studied Clone Wars as a child. The liquid that flowed into the living nightmare before him. he was fighting a losing battle to keep the rotten flesh of the Emperor alive. “

Kylo Ren then realizes that the cloned body houses the “spirit” of the Emperor. But the body will not last long.

“What could you give me?” Kylo asked. Emperor Palpatine lived, somehow, and Kylo could feel in his bones that this cloned body protected the Emperor’s royal spirit. However, it was an imperfect vessel, unable to contain its immense power. It couldn’t last much longer. “

The book will be available in bookstores beginning March 17, but some copies went on sale this weekend at the C2E2 “pop culture event” in Chicago and excerpts of the text were found online.

