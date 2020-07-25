Now calling for Molotov to be censored

Twenty-three years after its release, the album “Where will girls play?” It continues to cause controversy due to its lyrics and content.

Molotov exploded the networks, after fans of the Mexico City band debated their critics for the songs and the album cover.

The faithful to the group assure that the group was a transgressor and one of the few who dared to criticize the political system of the time.

“The crystal generation have no idea how revolutionary @MolotovBanda were. You can’t even imagine what it was like to live in a world where only television existed and they censored EVERYTHING, ”wrote @ lililla28.

Meanwhile, critics claimed that his lyrics have misogyny, violence and homophobia. “She advocates pedophilia on that album. To say ‘cute’ is not to understand the symbolic violence that it supposes and what it represents for the GIRLS ”, published @Pink_Mist.

The comments have been numerous and have once again highlighted the scope of the ‘cancellation’ modality, which consists of practically removing someone’s work from circulation or leaving this person without work for events that would not warrant such circumstances.

The album also contains songs such as “Puto”, which has been accused many times of being homophobic, although the members of Molotov have assured that they used the insult to refer to the politicians of their country.