Novi is Facebook’s new digital wallet

Facebook presents Novi, the new name and visual identity of the digital wallet of the social network designed to send and store your Libra cryptocurrency.

“Calibra is now Novi,” David Marcus, head of Novi, said in a tweet posted May 26, showing the new visual identity of Facebook’s digital wallet. Marcus mentioned that Novi maintains the commitment of Calibrawhich is to “help people around the world access affordable financial services.”

Really excited to unveil our new name today! Calibra is now Novi. After announcing @Libra_ last summer, it became clear that there was more confusion than we wanted. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/EvRUnyf4aA — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) May 26, 2020

According to Facebook, Novi refers to the Latin words “novus”, again, and “via”, on the way and, according to the technology giant, Novi is a new way to send money with a new visual identity that represents the movement of digital currencies. “We have also included a nod to the Libra icon in the brand logo to underscore our commitment to the Libra network,” wrote Marcus.

The Novi digital wallet will allow users to send money using a separate app, but it will also be integrated into Messenger and WhatApp. Also, the service will not make additional charges when sending, receiving or withdrawing money.

Novi customers will be verified by government identification and the service will have fraud protection and access to the customer service team 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Marcus indicated that Novi will be introduced as soon as Libra becomes available.

Facebook planned to launch its Libra cryptocurrency during the first half of 2020. However, the social network’s plans have changed, as lawmakers from around the world have raised concerns about Facebook’s privacy scandals, and the possible use of cryptocurrencies for money laundering and commit other crimes.

