Notorious Los Angeles Serial Killer ‘The Grim Sleeper’ Dies On Death Row In San Quentin

Lonnie David Franklin Jr., a serial killer who preyed on Los Angeles’s forgotten ladies for years earlier than being delivered to justice, died Saturday on loss of life row in San Quentin jail.

Identified by the nickname “The Grim Sleeper,” Franklin got here to public consideration because of the dogged investigative efforts of LA Weekly reporter Christine Pelisek, who broke the wall of silence erected across the case by authorities.

Jail officers confirmed the loss of life in an announcement. “Franklin was discovered unresponsive in his single cell on March 28 at about 7:20 p.m. Medical help was rendered and an ambulance was summoned. Franklin was pronounced deceased at 7:43 p.m. His reason for loss of life is pending the outcomes of an post-mortem; nonetheless, there have been no indicators of trauma.”

Franklin flew underneath the radar for a number of many years. It’s believed his killing spree ran from 1985 to 2007, and police imagine he could have killed at the very least 25 ladies. He was convicted in 2016 of killing 9 ladies and a teenage woman.

As a result of Franklin focused prostitutes, drug addicts and different weak ladies, his killings didn’t appeal to the identical consideration as these of different serial killers just like the Evening Stalker or Hillside Strangler.

Police didn’t convey the instances to public consideration, and the media was largely detached, permitting Franklin to proceed to function in relative anonymity. Nonetheless, among the slayings have been linked by means of ballistic and genetic proof, however the DNA that may definitively show a connection was elusive. Police provided a $500,000 reward for info to assist catch the killer in Sept. 2008.

In 2010, state offender information lastly yielded a partial DNA match of an in depth relative of Franklin, main police to start to concentrate on him and his kinfolk. A police stakeout of Franklin’s father that noticed them recuperate {a partially} eaten piece of pizza lastly led to a match.