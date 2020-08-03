Northern Mexican music says goodbye to José Luis Ayala, dies for COVID-19

The world of Mexican regional music mourns the death of José Luis “El Güero” Ayala, considered by many to be “the best drummer” of the Northern band genre, who had been hospitalized for weeks as a result of COVID-19.

In the social media accounts of some of the main northern music bands, artists and fans expressed their condolences to his brother Ramón Ayala, also known as “The King of the Accordion”, to his son José Luis Ayala Jr. and to the rest. of his family.

“Today we have to say goodbye to a brother of music. Rest in peace José Luis Ayala, our condolences to family and friends. Thank you for all the music that you have given the world along with Ramón Ayala and Los Bravos Del Norte ”, expressed Los Tigres del Norte.

For their part, the Tucanes de Tijuana said: “Our deepest condolences to the entire Ayala family and Los Bravos Del Norte for the sad departure of our dear friend, colleague and colleague, the Master of Masters as a drummer, musician and artist throughout the extension of the word ”.

“Thank you for all that great musical legacy that you have left in the world of Northern Music! We send a very fraternal hug to the whole family and we accompany them in their pain! May our dear friend rest in peace,” they added in their message. .

“What sad news. The pioneer, the legend, the kindest person one could say hello left. This pandemic has taken away a lot from us and now it takes away the best drummer of northern music of all time. Rest in peace José Luis Ayala Sr. My deepest condolences to our friend José Luis Ayala Jr. and the entire Ayala family, ”wrote the band Montez de Durango.

The Sebastianes also mourned the death of the musician and asked that “resignation come soon” to his family.

In the official Instagram account of the band Bronco, its members wrote: “We join the grief that embargoes relatives and friends of the Ayala family for the sensitive death of our friend Jose´Luis Ayala. We send our respect, affection and condolences, we hope you will find the strength and peace in your hearts to overcome these difficult times. Hug and blessings. ”

“We were a master of the battery. Our deepest condolences to the entire Ayala family, ”added the members of Banda El Recodo and the band Los recoditos.

The news of El Güero Ayala’s death was given by his brother Ramón through the networks, after his son José Luis had asked since July 19 for a chain of prayer for the health of his father, who was in care intensive after being hospitalized for complications of COVID-19.

The musician, who founded the band Los Bravos del Norte with his brothers, lived in the state of Texas, where he died.