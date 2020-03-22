North Korea says Trump offered virus cooperation in letter to Kim

WASHINGTON (1) – North Korea on Saturday welcomed what it talked about was a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump to North Korean chief Kim Jong Un, saying it was a sign of “the actual and actually company personal relations” between the two leaders no matter present frictions.

FILE PHOTO: North Korea’s chief Kim Jong Un sits in his car after arriving at a railway station in Dong Dang, Vietnam, on the border with China, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha//File {Photograph}

A senior Trump administration official confirmed Trump despatched the letter and talked about it was “fixed collectively together with his efforts to work together worldwide leaders in the course of the continued pandemic.”

The president appears forward to continued communications with Chairman Kim, the official talked about.

Since Trump held a third summit with Kim ultimate June and briefly stepped into North Korea from the demilitarized zone with South Korea, no progress has been made on the U.S. president’s bid to get Pyongyang to stop its nuclear and missile packages.

North Korea has tried a sequence of missile launches, along with the launch of two apparent short-range missiles in the ultimate day or so, as a result of it tries to stress the USA and its allies to elevate monetary sanctions.

North Korea state media KCNA talked about Kim had obtained a letter from Trump in which the U.S. president talked about he was impressed by the North Korean chief’s efforts to defend his people from the coronavirus.

Trump “expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work, saying that he was impressed by the efforts made by the Chairman to defend his people from the extraordinary menace of the epidemic,” KCNA reported in a press launch carried by Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong. It did not say when the letter was obtained.

The letter talked about that no matter good personal relations between the leaders, “if impartiality and stability are normally not provided and unilateral and greedy intention simply is not taken away, the bilateral relations will proceed to irritate.”

The report obtained right here after North Korea’s missile examine on Saturday , which prompted South Korea to urge a direct halt of “inappropriate movement” in the face of the worldwide pandemic.

In a separate dispatch on Sunday, KCNA talked about it was a examine of a model new tactical guided weapon, overseen by Kim Jong Un.

The examine “clearly proved the characters of assorted flight trajectories and falling angles, accuracy of guided shells and their vitality”, KCNA talked about.

