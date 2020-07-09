Nokia closes a factory in India, after COVID-19 infections: report

Bigstock



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

He coronavirus It continues to wreak havoc in the tech sector.

Nokia’s telecommunications equipment manufacturing plant located in Tamil Nadu, India, had to close abruptly recently after several of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a TechRadar report on May 27. Nokia did not say how many of its employees tested positive for the disease, but sources related to the company told the source that at least 42 were infected.

In a statement collected by the source, Nokia said that the factory resumed operations in a restricted manner in recent weeks, after the country’s government lifted the restrictions imposed since March 25 to contain the pandemic. The company claims that it had implemented measures such as social distancing and dining room shifts to avoid crossing between employees, but this has not been enough to prevent contagion from occurring.

India is one of the most important regions for technology companies and smartphone manufacturers. Some companies like Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo and Samsung have their factories there that little by little, They are resuming operations in some regions of the country after receiving permission from the local government to do so.

COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, is a disease that causes symptoms similar to pneumonia and was first detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The WHO officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11 and at the time of writing, there are already more than 5.6 million infected people and more than 350,000 deaths worldwide.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos