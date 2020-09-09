Nokia 8.3: A ‘movie’ cell phone ready for 5G networks around the world

HMD Global



Nokia joins manufacturers who, despite the coronavirus outbreak, make important announcements. The Finnish firm revealed a trio of cell phones and the Nokia 8.3 is the most powerful of the new group, which also has 5G.

The Nokia 8.3 is a cell phone belonging to the upper-middle range and its characteristics support it, since they have a remarkable design and good technical characteristics, in addition to having a 5G antenna thanks to Qualcomm technology.

Nokia 8.3: Important Features

6.81-inch (FHD +) screen with 20: 9 ratio

64GB / 128GB storage (space for microSD)

6GB / 8GB in RAM

Snapdragon 765G processor

Android 10

3.5mm headphone jack

4,500mAh battery (9V / 2A charge)

Rear camera: 64 megapixel main lens + 12 megapixel (wide angle) + 2 megapixel (depth) + 2 megapixel (macro)

Front camera: 24 megapixels

USB-C port

5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0

It has a button for Google Assistant

Dimensions: 171.90×78.56×8.99mm

Weight: 220g

Colors: Polar Night

Nokia’s new phone for the upper-middle range is worth looking into. It is a somewhat peculiar 5G cell phone: it is, according to the company, the first 5G compatible with networks around the world. Nokia assures that it is a “totally global” cell phone, as it is designed to be compatible with current and developing 5G networks. Nokia claims that the 8.3 is the first cell phone with a 5G RF module from Qualcomm.

In addition to 5G connectivity, the Nokia 8.3’s camera stands out quite a bit. HMD Global put in a four lens camera, and with the presence of professional lens maker Zeiss, some cinematic effects such as a glow or blur effect arrive.

Thanks to its screen that spans almost the entire cell phone, its front camera is integrated into the same 6.81-inch screen. The fingerprint reader, therefore, becomes integrated into one of the side buttons that also functions as a power or lock button.

Nokia 8.3: Price and Availability

The Nokia 8.3 is priced at 599 euros (US $ 648) and will be available in the summer although it is not known which markets it will reach.