Nokia 5G to appear in new James Bond movie

HMD Global, the company that makes phones under the Nokia brand, announced that its 5G phone will appear in the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die The No time to die which will be the fifth and final appearance of Daniel Craig in the role of spy.

The 25th James Bond movie will feature Nokia’s first 5G smartphone, which will be officially announced on March 19 in London. Other Nokia cell phones that will appear in the film are the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 3310.

“The film’s commitment to innovation, coupled with the incredible technology built into every Nokia phone, makes our devices the only gadget needed –– even a 00 agent –– for anyone,” said Juho Sarvikas, Global Product Manager. by HMD.

On Saturday, March 8, a 90-second video will be released revealing Nokia’s 5G cell phone. This video will feature actress Lashana Lynch (Nomi), who “uses the range of capabilities of her new Nokia smartphone, soon to be revealed, to complete her mission,” can be read in a press release. This video is directed by director Amma Asante and is inspired by the movie No Time to Die.

MGM and Universal Studios, along with James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, announced on March 4 that the Premiere of the film No Time to Die will be postponed to November 2020. This was decided “after careful consideration and a thorough assessment of the global theater market,” according to a tweet posted by James Bond’s account.

The reason for postponing the premiere was not specified but it is very likely that the decision is a response to the coronavirus outbreak, a virus detected in central China’s Wuhan city, which has infected more than 92,000 people and caused more than 3,100 deaths.

The movie No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the filmmaker behind the first season of True Detective and movies like Jane Eyre and Beasts of No Nation.

