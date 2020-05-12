NOEL’s Kang Kyun Sung melts hearts with a beautiful cover of Jeremy Zucker’s ‘Always, I’ll care’

On Could 11, Kang Kyun Sung shared a cover ofJeremy Zucker’s ‘At all times, I’ll care‘.

As at all times, he shared the reasoning behind his alternative in each Korean and English:

‘I lined Jeremy zucker’s At all times, in poor health care. This track is an ode to platonic love. It’s for buddies as a promise to do higher. Protecting this track, I really feel that I ought to do higher to my shut individuals like household, lovers, and buddies. Within the mv, I attempted to specific the shaking of the leaves via shadows. I hope for a calm peaceable coronary heart for all who sees this cover.‘

Kang Kyun Sung releases covers on his Youtube channel 강균성 SOOM each Monday! The movies are quite simple, however creative, and at all times subbed for worldwide followers to get pleasure from!

Try the ‘At all times, I’ll care’ cover above!