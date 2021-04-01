Nobody Full Movie in HD Print Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website 123Movies

The illegal piracy website 123Movies is best known for leaking Hollywood movies and web series. They have recently leaked the newly-released film Nobody.

The piracy website 123Movies also contains several newly-released movies such as The Dig, The World to Come, The Devil Below, Tom and Jerry, Raya and the Last Dragon, Doors, Cherry, etc.

The film Nobody is available on other piracy websites like FMovies. You will find almost all the Hollywood content on the piracy website 123Movies.

Let's get the complete detail of the newly-released film Nobody.

Nobody Full Movie in HD Print:

Nobody is an American film that includes action and a thriller. The film Nobody is rated 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. In the film, the story includes a man who saves a woman from a group of men. Those men were harassing that woman.

But after that, the man who saved a woman finds himself as a target of the dangerous drug lord.

The cast members of the film Nobody include Bob Odenkirk as Hutch “Nobody” Mansell, Connie Nielsen as Becca Mansell – Hutch’s Wife, Aleksei Serebryakov as Yulian Kuznetsov, Gage Munroe as Blake Mansell – Hutch’s Son, Michael Ironside as Eddie Wiliams, J. P. Manoux as Darren, Sergey Shnurov as Valentin, RZA as Harry Mansell, Christopher Lloyd as David Mansell, Paisley Cadorath as Sammy Mansell, Colin Salmon as The Barber, and Aleksandr Pal as Teddy.

The film Nobody was directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad. It was produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Braden Aftergood, Bob Odenkirk, and Marc Provissiero.

The film Nobody was released on 26th March 2021 in the United States, and the film will be released on 2nd April 2021 in India. The running time of the film Nobody is 92 minutes.

Universal Pictures distributed it, and the film Nobody was made under 87North Productions, Eighty Two Films, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Perfect World Pictures. The film Nobody’s budget was 16 Million USD. The box office has collected 13.6 Million USD.

David Buckley gave the music in the film Nobody. Pawel Pogorzelski did the cinematography of the film Nobody. William Yeh and Evan Schiff completed the editing of the film Nobody.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Nobody.

