No Time to Die will be Agent 007’s longest film

MGM/Universal Pictures



The title of the next James Bond movie is No Time to Die The No time to diebut, ironically, it will take a long time. According to the American chain of cinemas Regal, the film lasts 163 minutes, making it the longest film by Agent 007 to date. Universal Pictures did not immediately respond to a request for information on the length of the film.

The previous longest film in the Bond saga was Spectre (2015), which lasted 148 minutes. Daniel Craig, who starred in Spectre and will culminate his five-film career playing Agent 007 with No Time to Die, was also in charge of the shorter James Bond film, Quantum of Solace (2008). That movie only lasted 106 minutes.

No Time to Die it also includes Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris in its cast. It opens in theaters on April 10 in the United States.

