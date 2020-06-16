No Time to Die: Everything we know about the James Bond 25 movie

MGM



Whichever your preferred James Bond is, and there are actually plenty to choose from, we understand that you may be intrigued by the 25th movie in Agent 007. No Time to Die or No time to die It will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance in the role of spy. The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the filmmaker behind the first season of True detective and movies like Jane Eyre and Beasts of No Nation.

Its premiere, originally scheduled for April 8, 2020, was later postponed to November 25 of the same year partly by the COVID-19 pandemic in dozens of countries, a virus that has forced the closure of thousands of movie theaters worldwide to minimize the risk of contagion.

On June 13, 2020 the official James Bond Twitter account announced a new delay in the release date: now No Time to Die It will premiere on November 12, 2020 in the United Kingdom and on November 20, 2020 in the United States.

The script is by Fukunaga himself together with the writing duo formed by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Purvis and Wade have also collaborated on the script for the last six Bond films: Royal Casino, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Specter, Die Another Day and The World is Not Enough. Writers also include Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, The Laundromat) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The creator of Fleabag She would have been in charge of reviewing the latest version of the script and is the second woman in franchise history to be credited as a writer for a James Bond movie.

The plot

According to the official synopsis of No Time to Die: “Bond has retired from duty as an active agent and enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica. But his peaceful days end when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) appears asking for his help. The mission in question, which it’s about rescuing a kidnapped scientist, it’s much more complex than expected and puts Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous cutting-edge technology. ”

The team

Repeating cast of previous Bond titles include Daniel Craig (Bond), Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Ben Whishaw (Q) and Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter). Christoph Waltz and his villain Blofeld also return to No time to die after its appearance in Specter.

Among the new characters in this film are Cuban-Spanish Ana de Armas (Paloma), Dali Benssalah (Primo), David Dencik (Waldo), Lashana Lynch (Nomi), Billy Magnussen (Ash) and Rami Malek in the role of the villain. of the film, Safin.

Trailers and release date

No Time to Die will be released on November 20, 2020 in the United States, Spain and Latin America; one after its arrival in UK cinemas on November 12, 2020.

This is their first official trailer, which was released on December 4, 2019.

During the Super Bowl game on February 2, 2020 MGM released this new promotional trailer.

The filming

Filming No Time to Die It was held primarily at Pinewood Studios, outside London. The film has also shot at actual locations in London, Italy, Jamaica, and Norway.

Fukunaga published this photo on day 6 of the shooting of No Time to Die, from Jamaica in late April of last year.

During the filming in Jamaica, Daniel Craig hurt himself by filming an action sequence and had to undergo surgery on one of his ankles. He missed two weeks of filming on the film but filming continued without him on those days and the accident has not affected the release date.

Jamaica has a special symbolism in the James Bond franchise. According to the promotional materials of No Time to Die, the author of the Bond novels, Ian Fleming, wrote 12 novels and two collections of short stories on the island, in addition to settling on a property he named Goldeneye.

The Italian part of the production led the team of No Time to Die to the southern city of Matera.

Filming No time to die It ended in October 2019, as you can see in this image from the official Instagram account of 007 in which Fukunaga and Craig appear.

On January 14, 2020 Eon Productions, MGM and Universal Pictures announced that the musical sensation Billie Eilish was in charge of singing the song in No Time to Die. Eillish has written the song with her brother and regular contributor, FINNEAS.

“It’s insane to be a part of this in every way. Being able to compose the theme song for a film that is part of such a legendary series is a great honor. James Bond is the biggest film franchise cool that has never existed. I’m still in shockEilish said in a press release. FINNEAS in turn added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond movie is something we’ve been dreaming about all our lives. There is no more iconic music and film association than those of Goldfinger and Live and Let Live“



The Billie Eilish theme song for No Time to Die It was made public on February 13.

It is clear that the only thing more we can ask of this franchise is that in the end the next James Bond really ends up being Idris Elba.