No, they didn’t release Willy in Mexico

As laughter therapy it works, as proof that nature is “healing” due to the absence of humans on the streets, no. That is the conclusion we can draw from the latest viral video that has a a whale as the protagonist.

On July 26, on the account of a Twitter user named Erika Galván (@AuriGalvan), a video was published with the title “Raza will not believe it.” In the video, a killer whale is seen emerging from what looks like an urban river before returning to the water, even with an audio effect included. Of course, no, it’s not credible — although it is a bit funny.

At the time of writing this note, the video exceeded 10,000 likes and it had been retweeted over 2,000 times. But what seems less credible, although it seems to be true, is that another humorous account @AsiEsMonterrey, denied it, citing government sources.

“State authorities and Civil Protection confirm that this video is #FALSE and recommend citizens not to panic,” says the tweet that generated another wave of hilarious messages such as the following:

We decided to take a look at the Civil Protection account in Monterrey, Mexico, to make sure —and because at this time everything is possible, incredible as it may seem—, but fortunately there is nothing about this relative of Willy or Keiko. What is important if you live in Monterrey, and in the northeast area of ​​Mexico, is to be alert for the heavy rains that have hit the area.

All this has been caused by the tropical storm Hanna, a phenomenon that incidentally did not knock down Donald Trump’s wall. According to the newspaper La Jornada, a Mexico City daily, since last Sunday winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour and intense rain have been registered in the area that has caused severe flooding —for example, in Monterrey.

Due to this natural phenomenon, the state authorities asked the population not to leave their homes, not to touch poles, light boxes or cables, and to stay away from the Salinas, Pesquería, San Juan, Sabinas, Rosa and Salado rivers.