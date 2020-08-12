No carpet or public parade and with early recordings, that’s how Premios Juventud celebrate today

Many masks, very strict sanitary rules and little social distancing on stage are some of the most relevant characteristics during the rehearsals of the 2020 edition of Premios Juventud.

“We are being very strict with everything,” said sources from the Premios Juventud production, which take place this year at the Hard Rock Live theater at the Seminole Hard Rock hotel in the city of Hollywood, located about 20 kilometers north of Miami. (USA.).

“Univision is spending a lot of money to make sure that everyone who participates in Premios Juventud this year stays healthy,” they added, noting that there are not only very clear rules but also “COVID coordinators” who monitor that all protocols are followed.

Karol G will be participating in this edition in the midst of a pandemic after testing positive for COVID19 (Courtesy Univision)

For example: Everyone who enters the theater area must have had a test for the coronavirus, with results guaranteed in 24 hours and costs covered by Univision.

Also, there are working groups with specific areas and it is recommended to avoid living with people from other groups.

In addition, most of those who work in the organization, production and participate in the awards, in front of and behind the cameras, have the option of spending the night in the hotel – in fact it is recommended – and have protective equipment that includes masks and antibacterial gel.

Danna Paola appears once again on the Univisión screen.

“I have felt very safe,” one of the publicists who went to the hotel, accompanying the artists she represents, told EFE.

RECORDINGS IN ADVANCE

“We have already recorded our part,” the Venezuelan artists of the duo Mau and Ricky told Efe, who will present their hit “Papás” live.

Rehearsals and recordings of the musical numbers have been carried out in person, with the artists and dancers with their faces covered with masks. However, it is still unknown if those who accompany the singers before the cameras will wear the mask in the musical number since, at least in rehearsals, they have been seen well close to each other.

Some artists will participate remotely like Becky G and Ricky Martin. Both will receive their awards as “Agents of Change” from their homes in the American city of Los Angeles.

Other participants live in Miami such as the Colombian Karol G and her fiancé, the Puerto Rican Anuel AA, the Colombians Camilo and Manuel Turizo, the Dominican Natti Natasha and the Montaner brothers.

Greeicy joins the celebration at Premios Juventud from Florida.

Likewise, Migbelis Castellanos, Amara La Negra, Jomari Goyso, Sebastián Yatra, Julissa Calderón, Ana Patricia Gámez, Francisca Lachapel and Borja Voces, the eight drivers of the night, which will be divided into an hour-long anteroom and the ceremony, live in the city.

Even so, the driving rehearsals have been done with the main writer from a distance via the Zoom video platform.

Other artists have traveled to the city, such as Greeicy and Sebastián Yatra, who were quarantined in their native Colombia, Neto Bernal and Danna Paola, who came from Mexico and Cali and El Dandee, who live in California.

NO PARADE THROUGH THE CARPET OR AUDIENCE

The one-hour pre-show program will consist of interviews with the hosts and comments on the artists’ outfits.

According to production sources, during the recordings of the musical numbers, photos were taken for this purpose.

Anuel AA will be presented in this installment that has taken precautions to take care of the participants.

Another of the great changes, which will be evident during the television broadcast, is the absence of the award ceremony during which, generally, four or five people pass it from hand to hand before delivering them to the winners with their respective name engraved. .

This year, it will only be given to those who are there, but “after cleaning them very well”, so it may not be done in front of the cameras.

There will be no audience present either, with the exception of the artists who want to be in the theater applauding their fellow winners, since the only thing that will be 100% live will be the announcements of the winners and the conductors’ speeches.

The delivery of the 2020 edition of Premios Juventud will take place this Thursday, August 13, starting at 7:00 p.m. local time.

J Balvin with 12 nominations starts as a great favorite. It is followed by Karol G with 9, Bad Bunny has 8, Anuel AA got 7, Daddy Yankee along with Manuel Turizo received 5 nominations and Maluma and Sebastián Yatra accumulated just four nominations.

This year’s awards ceremony is expected to be somewhat long as artists will be awarded in at least 28 categories.