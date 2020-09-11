No, 5G is not the cause of the coronavirus pandemic

Getty Images



To the extent that new coronavirus It is spreading more and more, so have the rumors of what caused the outbreak and how it has spread. One of the rumors that has gained traction on the Internet is that 5G networks have caused the disease. This is completely untrue. Radio waves do not generate a virus, which is precisely what SARS-CoV-2 is – the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

Keri Hilson, an American singer with 4.2 million followers on Twitter, posted several tweets on Sunday, March 15, attempting to associate the coronavirus with 5G. Hilson wrote: “People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies … what we are going through now is the effects of radiation. 5G was launched in CHINA. November 1, 2019. People died. “

Other users on YouTube and Facebook, including an anti-5G group on Facebook, have also shared false claims. A Facebook user by the name of Ben Mackie associated 5G with the coronavirus, stating that it is not a virus. The user also asserted that Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, invented this technology and that it is an effort to reduce the world’s population. He also said that the vaccines developed to combat the coronavirus are chips to be implanted in people.

Editor’s note: We are not including links to the tweets or Facebook posts of these users because they contain false information.

These claims were refuted and denied by FullFact, a data checker in the United Kingdom, and other experts have joined the issue.

“This story about 5G [causa el COVID-19] it has no scientific credibility and certainly has the potential to distract, like any other kind of misinformation, from efforts to control the COVID-19 epidemic, “said Dr. Jonathan M. Samet, a professor at the Colorado School for Public Health.

Brendan Carr, a commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), tweeted on Monday that the attempt that the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads from person to person, and not through airwaves, and reiterated that the The FCC, the Food and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have all said 5G is safe.

5G is a new technology super-fast wireless that has been deployed throughout the world. In the United States, large cities like New York and Dallas have 5G networks, as well as in areas of China and the United Kingdom.

However, since 5G began to be discussed, concerns have arisen about its health implications. A version of 5G, known as a millimeter wave, runs on high-frequency radio waves. These signals cannot travel long distances and require towers to be installed close to each other and at various locations. This has raised concerns that radio waves could produce harmful radiation that could cause brain cancer, reduce fertility and other diseases.

The FDA and FCC say there is nothing to worry about. Most studies have not found an association between radio frequency phone signals and cell towers with disease. In 2011, the World Health Organization said that cell phones could cause some types of brain cancer, but three years later the WHO said that a large number of studies conducted in the last two decades have found no adverse health effects due to use of mobile phones.

Maggie Reardon contributed to this report.



With the collaboration of Suan Pineda.