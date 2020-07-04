NMRCL Recruitment 2020 Manager, Addl. CPM & Various Vacancies Apply at www.metrorailnagpur.com:

The Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited is declared the recruitment notification for the posts of Manager and Addl. CPM and Various other posts on the official site at www.metrorailnagpur.com. So the candidates who interested and eligible for the Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited may submit their application form before the last date of submission on 17th June 2020. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get a government sector job.

NMRCL Recruitment 2020 – www.metrorailnagpur.com:

The Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited is commonly known as its short form NMRCL. It is the government organization of the Maharashtra state. So the candidates who applied for this posts they get government sector job. Earlier, the Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited has declared the recruitment notification for the posts of Manager and Addl. CPM and various other vacancies among the nine seats on the official site at www.metrorailnagpur.com. So the candidates can check their eligibility criteria on the official site.

NMRCL Manager Recruitment 2020:

The NMRCL is declaring the latest recruitment notification for the posts of Manager and Addl. CPM and various vacancies for the nine vacant seats on the official site at www.metrorailnagpur.com. So the candidates who eligible and want to apply for this posts submit their application form on before the last date of submission. Candidates first check their eligibility criteria then fill the application form.

NMRCL Recruitment posts Eligibility Criteria:

Name of the Corporation: Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRCL)

Name of the Posts: Manager, Addl. & CPM and various posts

A number of vacancies: For these posts, there are total of nine seats available.

Manager (Casting Yard): 01 post

CPM (Civil – Metro station): 02 posts

Job Location: The position is available at Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Age Limits:

Manager (Casting Yard): Maximum age should be 54 years as on 17 th June 2020

Maximum age should be 54 years as on 17 June 2020 CPM (Civil – Metro station): Maximum age should be 35 years as on 17th June 2020

Educational Qualification: Candidates must complete B.E/ B.Tech in Civil from the recognized universities or institutions.

Selection Process: The selection process based on personal interviews and medical examinations.

Pay Scale:

Manager (Civil): 24900/- to Rs.50500/- per month

24900/- to Rs.50500/- per month CPM (Civil – Metro Station): Rs.43200/- to Rs.66000/- per month

How to apply NMRCL recruitment 2020?

Candidates who are interested in this recruitment posts they first visit the official site at www.metrorailnagpur.com. Then download the application form and fill all necessary details carefully and submit it. Candidates attach all required documents with the application form.

Postal Address :

Jt. General Manager (HR),

Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited,

Metro House,

/2 Anand Nagar, CK Naidu Road,

Civil Lines Nagpur – 440001.

NMRCL Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.metrorailnagpur.com