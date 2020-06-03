NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 For Personal Assistant Vacancies at nitttrchd.ac.in:

Latest NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 is offering various Assistant jobs at the nitttrchd.ac.in official portal. The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research, Chandigarh is providing this notification inviting candidates for different posts.

There are around 31 posts available, and for that, we are offering essential qualification details. Interested candidates should first read all these details, and then they may apply for their relevant posts. They should complete all the application procedures soon.

Being one of the new departments, the NITTTR Chandigarh is the candidates’ prime choice. There must be huge numbers of candidates who will apply for this notification. To get further details, refer to the official notification nitttrchd.ac.in and get details.

NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 31 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Group-A

Chief Librarian: 01 Post

Senior Producer: 01 Post

Administrative Officer: 01 Post

Research Assistant: 01 Post

Chief Librarian: 01 Post Senior Producer: 01 Post Administrative Officer: 01 Post Research Assistant: 01 Post Group-B

Library Information Assistant: 02 Posts

Senior Production Assistant: 03 Posts

Accounts Officer: 01 Post

Accountant: 01 Post

Hindi Translator: 01 Post

Personal Assistant: 07 Posts

Library Information Assistant: 02 Posts Senior Production Assistant: 03 Posts Accounts Officer: 01 Post Accountant: 01 Post Hindi Translator: 01 Post Personal Assistant: 07 Posts Group-C

Estate Assistant: 01 Post

Draftsman: 01 Post

Technicians: 11 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

For Technician Posts:

Candidates should have their three years Diploma certificate from Electronics/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ in Mechanical Engineering/ Production Engineering/ Industrial Engineering/ Automobile Engineering/ Civil/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Electrical Engineering. They should have qualified with a minimum of 55% of marks from a government recognized institute or university.

Candidates should have their three years Diploma certificate from Electronics/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ in Mechanical Engineering/ Production Engineering/ Industrial Engineering/ Automobile Engineering/ Civil/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Electrical Engineering. They should have qualified with a minimum of 55% of marks from a government recognized institute or university. For Assistant Posts:

Candidates should have completed their Graduation from a government recognized institute or university. Along with that, they should have Shorthand speed of 100 WPM and Typing speed of 40 WPM.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be as per below years of age, as per different category:

Maximum Age: 35 Years

Age Relaxation:

OBC Candidates: 3 Years,

SC/ ST Candidates: 5 Years,

Ex-Servicemen: As per current government rules.

Registration Fees:

To apply for the NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2020, candidates need to pay the registration fees. As per different category, fees details are as below:

For Group A and B Posts:

General/ OBC Candidates: 100/- rupees

General/ OBC Candidates: 100/- rupees For Group C Posts:

General/ OBC Candidates: 60/- rupees

General/ OBC Candidates: 60/- rupees For SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen: No Fees.

There are various modes of payment available through which candidates may pay. Get details from the official notification nitttrchd.ac.in.

Selection Procedures:

The NITTTR Chandigarh officials shall conduct various selection procedures to select the most eligible candidates. There might be a Written Test, Computer Test, Typing Test, Technical Test, Personal Interview, etc.

After the application procedures are over, the official site nitttrchd.ac.in shall release the schedule for all these selection procedures.

NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:

Finally, selected candidates will receive their salary as per below details:

Group-A

Chief Librarian: 37400-67000 + GP 9000/- rupees

Senior Producer: 15600-39100 + GP 6600/- rupees

Administrative Officer: 15600-39100 + GP Rs 6600/- rupees

Research Assistant: 15600-39100 + GP Rs 5400/- rupees

Group-B

Library Information Assistant: 9300-34800 + GP 4200/- rupees

Senior Production Assistant: 9300-34800 + GP 4200/- rupees

Accounts Officer: 9300-34800 + GP 4600/- rupees

Accountant: 9300-34800 + GP 4200/- rupees

Hindi Translator: 9300-34800 + GP 4200/- rupees

Personal Assistant: 9300-34800 + GP 4200/- rupees

Group-C

Estate Assistant: 5200-20200 + GP 2800/- rupees

Draftsman: 5200-20200 + GP 2800/- rupees

Technicians: 5200-20200 + GP 2800/- rupees

Steps To Apply for NITTTR Chandigarh Recruitment 2020:

First of all, visit the department’s official site nitttrchd.ac.in Search for the Latest News Section. Click on that link. Search for the official notification. Read all the instructions from it. After reading, go to Apply Online link. Select the post for which you are applying. Enter all the other required details. Also, complete payment procedures. Apply and print it.

Official Site: www.nitttrchd.ac.in