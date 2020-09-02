Nintendo withdraws from the iOS and Android gaming market: Bloomberg

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Nintendo will exit the market for mobile games for Android and iOS, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Asian company, a leader in the mainstream video game industry, has not achieved the desired success in a market in which observers believe it was late, so it will stop developing games for mobile devices.

“We are not thinking of launching several new applications for the mobile market,” Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s president, said in May, according to Bloomberg.

From February to May this year, the news agency says, Nintendo saw the decline in popularity of Super Mario Run, one of its flagship mobile games. At the same time, other mobile game studios were growing thanks to global quarantines from the coronavirus.

An analyst quoted by Bloomberg says that Mario Kart Tour, released in 2019, was the last game on Nintendo’s mobile plans. “In a sense, Nintendo’s enormous success on consoles reduces the pressure to put resources into mobile.”

Nintendo has tried to make its games successful and at the same time generate revenue through different modes of monetization, from one-time purchases to in-app purchases. However, Nintendo made about $ 477 million in revenue from mobile games (and licenses) during its last fiscal year ending in May, at least half of the company’s goals.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is small but with a lot of fun [fotos] To see photos

