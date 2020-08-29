Nintendo Switch: The Best Controllers You Can Buy In 2020

The small controls on the Nintendo Switch are fine for simple multiplayer games, but the larger Nintendo Switch Pro controls are better for more demanding games. With true grip, the control is more comfortable, and its larger buttons and full D-pad help you find the correct commands at the most tense moment of the game. It also has support for all the functions of Nintendo controls, such as HD Rumble, NFC for Amiibo scanning and motion controls, as well as working wirelessly and wired. They are wonderful, but they range in price from $ 60 to $ 70, and that was before the shortage that followed. COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are several companies that make controls similar to the Switch Pro, which offer a more comfortable gaming experience for less money. We tested several of these controls to find the best one on the market. Honestly, none offer the same comfort and button experience that we find on the official Nintendo controller. But there are some that come closer.

Opting for one of these Switch Pro controls made by other companies has some advantages in addition to the price. For example, some have a Turbo button for faster fire rates or buttons to make certain commands easier to operate. In addition, some of the ones we present here can also be used with Windows, MacOS and Android. We will update this list as we test more controls. For more options, you can check out GameSpot’s recommendations.

Sarah Tew / CNET Like I said earlier, if you can afford to pay for the official Switch Pro controller, go for it. It’s the best currently available in terms of comfort, performance, and features. And if you need to buy more than one controller, it might be a good idea to buy this one for yourself and one of the inexpensive ones that we list below for your friends or family who play with you.

The PowerA Wireless Controller is very close to the feel and design of the official Nintendo controller, and you can typically buy it for about $ 40 to $ 50, depending on the design, at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers or other sources. The PowerA wireless controller doesn't offer HD Rumble, IR, or NFC Amiibo support like the official Switch Pro, but it does offer motion controls. It's also available in themed versions of some games, including new ones like Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny (pictured) from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Its added feature is that it has two extra buttons at the bottom of the controller that can be assigned on the fly. It runs on AA-size batteries, which some people don't like. I get it, but I like not to worry about running out of power while playing and using rechargeable AAs so I don't burn out the disposable ones. Also, since the battery is not built into the controller, you shouldn't ditch the control when the battery stops holding a charge.

Sarah Tew / CNET Many of the controls made by other companies leave out some of the functions of the Nintendo Switch Pro controls, such as the NFC Amiibo functionality, the vibration and motion control. The Beboncools, which typically retail for about $ 30, have all of those features and a customizable Turbo button — and cost half. I’m not a fan of the separate buttons for the D-pad and the buttons are generally a bit loose, but the performance and overall quality are okay for the price.

If you like to customize, this Bluetooth controller is what you are looking for. By using the 8BitDo software, you can assign buttons, adjust the lever, and modulate sensitivity and vibration, and easily generate macros for complicated button combinations. The left-hand controls are flipped, so they look more like the PlayStation controller, but everything feels good and responsive. It is comfortable, although the black-on-black design makes the button labels almost impossible to see, but it is also available in other colors. The 8BitDo SN30 Pro Plus Bluetooth Gamepad Controller, which normally retails for $ 50, works with the Nintendo Switch console, Android, Windows, and MacOS. Another cool feature: its rechargeable battery can easily be swapped out for a new one so you can keep playing if the included battery dies or stops charging.

Sarah Tew / CNET If you want something more retro – without getting to the joystick – this design of the SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad controller has all the same functions and costs US $ 45; The size also makes it a more comfortable Nintendo Switch Pro alternative for traveling. And it has no loose buttons: Everything feels firm and responds correctly. It can also be programmed for use on Android, Windows and MacOS.

Sarah Tew / CNET Like the 8BitDo controllers above, the RegeMoudal levers are both down. If that doesn’t bother you, this lightweight controller is a good option for under $ 30 as an alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro, thanks to an adjustable Turbo button, long battery life, and three levels of vibration.

Josh Goldman / CNET It’s not wireless, but this $ 20 Horipad is one of the most comfortable controllers we’ve tested and its buttons and levers feel good. But even though it has a Turbo button, it lacks the vibration and motion controls. The D-pad is not a real pad, but a piece of plastic that pushes four discrete buttons. It works fine, either way, but the fact that it’s not wireless could be a problem for some gamers.

Josh Goldman / CNET The Insten controller could be classified under the heading of “You get what you pay for”, from my perspective, although I have to say that it is the favorite of my 10 and 8 year old children. It is a basic controller with a strong vibration. It’s comfortable but feels cheap and unsound. In fairness though, the controller has survived a few outbursts. The best thing about the Insten is the price, especially if you want to buy multiple controls: You can buy a pack of two for less than $ 50.

