Nintendo Switch sales doubled in March: report

Érika García / CNET



Nintendo continues to celebrate successes thanks to its Nintendo Switch.

Console sales doubled in March 2020 compared to the same month last year, according to a report by analyst firm The NPD Group, reported April 21 by VentureBeat. The report clarifies that as people are confined to their homes by the coronavirus pandemic, they turned to video games as a means of relating. “Whether they are together on the couch playing locally or playing online, video games have become important to users, which has resulted in increased consumer spending,” he explains.

Nintendo’s modular console has also broken internal records. According to the report, the Nintendo Switch generated the highest unit sales in the first quarter of the year than any other Nintendo console since the Nintendo DS in the same period of 2010. “

The same report also talks about rival consoles for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Both consoles also increased sales by more than 25 percent in March 2020 and total spending on video game hardware in the same month increased by 63 percent compared to March of the previous year.

Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch in 2017 and in 2019 released a cheaper and more limited version, since it can only be used in portable mode and without Joy-Con that can be disengaged. Nintendo is expected to launch a new console this year, but for the moment the company has not officially confirmed anything.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is small but with a lot of fun [fotos] To see photos