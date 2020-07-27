Nintendo Switch: How to transfer games to a microSD card

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Nintendo released version 10.0.0 in April for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, a patch that, among other things, already allows you to save games on the microSD card and pass them from internal storage to the external card.

In this guide we are going to tell you the simple steps to take advantage of this function that will allow you to store games on your SD card and give the rickety 32GB that offer internal storage both consoles a break.

The first thing you should know is that there are some microSD cards that are compatible with both switches and others that are not. Nintendo explains how to find out which microSD cards are compatible so you don’t waste your money buying an unsuitable one. As for size, I recommend a microSD of at least 64GB, but preferably 128GB or more.

And now that you have your compatible microSD and ready (remember that what is on the card will be removed, because the Switch will restore it to give it a special format), here are the steps:

In the main menu of the Switch, go to Settings (or Settings) Enter the Data Management option Select the Move Data Between System / microSD Card option. Select the content you want to move and touch the OK option

Let the process finish and you’re done. Your games – and everything you’ve selected – will now be on the microSD card. Please note that some updates and progress will still be saved in internal memory, so it is even more important that you do this so that you free up internal space and leave it for updates and progress in games.

