Nintendo Switch exceeds 55 million units sold worldwide

Érika García / CNET



Nintendo has already sold 55.77 million units of its modular console, Nintendo Switch, of which 21 million were sold during the last financial year that ended in March 2020.

As the company explains in its latest financial results published on May 7, the console is close to reaching 62 million units sold by NES and has been ahead of SNES, which sold 49.1 million. At the moment it has not exceeded the 154 million Nintendo DS sold in the history of the portable console. The sales data surpasses estimates by the company’s chief executive, Shuntaro Furukawa, who said at a meeting with journalists in Osaka in October 2019, that Nintendo was aiming to sell 18 million switches by the end of 2020.

Nintendo also explains in its report that its simulation game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons,It has sold 13.41 million copies in the last 6 weeks. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Thanks to these figures, it is the sixth best-selling Switch game of all time, behind the 17 million Pokemon Sword & Shield. Till the date Mario Kart 8 Deluxe it remains the console’s best-selling title at 24 million units.

Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch in 2017 and in 2019 introduced a cheaper and more limited version of the console that can only be used in portable mode and without detachable Joy-Con. Nintendo is expected to launch a new console this year, but for the moment the company has not officially confirmed anything.

