Nintendo Switch Could Be Getting Some Next-Gen PlayStation and Xbox Games

It seems to be as if next-gen console video games might come to the Nintendo Switch, if the gifted port specialist firm Virtuos has something to say about it. Virtuos actually has expertise in crafting high quality ports of enormous AAA video video games, having been behind each Rockstar Games’ port of L.A. Noire and the port of FromSoftware’s massively profitable Darkish Souls: Remastered.

At present, Virtuos is engaged on the Nintendo Switch port of The Outer Worlds, Obsidian Leisure’s religious successor to Fallout: New Vegas which got here out final yr on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Nonetheless, with the deliberate launch of the following era of online game consoles this vacation season, many gamers are wanting in the direction of the long run and titles just like the PS5 sport Godfall and Microsoft’s upcoming entry of their flagship franchise, Halo: Infinite. Gamers already know the PS5 will probably be backwards appropriate with virtually 4 thousand PlayStation four video games, however Virtuos desires to ensure gamers do not forget concerning the Switch.

In a current interview with Maxi-Geek (thanks, Nintendo Life) the Vice President of Virtuos’ Games Division, Elijah Freeman, stated that they assume “2020 would be the yr of game-centric improvement, the place gamers will count on as customary a consistency of expertise with their favourite video games.” When talking concerning the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Sequence X consoles, Freeman stated “builders have to strategize and plan for the sport expertise to be constant throughout all platforms. At Virtuos we’re charged up and filled with expertise that is able to assist convey these new video games to the Nintendo Switch.”

Regardless of the distinction in {hardware} specs, it seems Freeman and the Virtuos group are getting ready to have the ability to port next-gen PS5 and Xbox Sequence X video games to the Switch, one thing which might positively assist lengthen the lifespan of Nintendo’s console by a fantastic margin. In keeping with Nintendo Life, this is not the primary time Freeman has expressed a want to make the Switch right into a extra well-liked console, as it has been reported he has informed different online game builders to not deal with the Switch like a “secondary platform.“

It looks as if a tall order to show a next-gen sport into a high quality port, particularly for the reason that Nintendo Switch’s graphical capabilities depend on totally totally different expertise than each the Xbox Sequence X and what little is understood concerning the PlayStation 5. Nonetheless, from Starlink: Battle for Atlas to The Outer Worlds, Virtuos is unquestionably constructing a portfolio which serves as proof that if anybody can convey next-gen titles to the Nintendo Switch, it is them. The standard of The Outer Worlds Nintendo Switch port, which is about to launch on June fifth as each a digital obtain and bodily cartridge, will probably be a great take a look at of the corporate’s talents. If it is good, hopefully that can imply Nintendo followers could possibly play next-gen PS5 and Xbox Sequence X video games with out ever shopping for a brand new console.

Resident Evil eight Rumored To Launch Subsequent Yr With Wildly Completely different Concepts