Nintendo releases ‘Paper Mario’ series trailer for the Switch

Nintendo surprised everyone by announcing Thursday, May 14 Paper Mario: The Origami King, which will arrive on the Nintendo Switch console on July 17.

“Will you wrinkle and be reborn like me?” Asks a creepy peach to Mario, before sending him through a cheated door.

The trick appears to be part of a devious origami-centric plot of the new evil king Olly, and it looks like Mario will have to team up with his old enemy Bowser to stop him.

Nintendo



The ring-based battle system adds a puzzle element to the series’ turn-based battles, allowing you to align scattered enemies to maximize damage. Mario will also have a new “1000 folding arms” movement to stretch and manipulate the world around him.

Paper Mario It has been developed by Intelligent Systems, which has been responsible for all the games in the series. The original game reached N64 in 2000, and the most recent release was Color Splash in the Wii U.