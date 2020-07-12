Nintendo patents a product that monitors sleep quality

Japanese Nintendo



Nintendo moves forward with plans to create a product to improve sleep quality and well-being of users, and a new patent shows the ideas of the Japanese firm.

According to Japanese Nintendo, a site specialized in the video game company, the product will be placed in the bureau and will detect the quality of the user’s sleep, it will be able to release odors or aromas and project information on a monitor or on a wall.

The projected information may vary, either to reassure the user or to help him fall asleep; or it will be information displayed upon awakening, so that the user can know how their sleep quality was during the night.

The device mentioned in the patent would also function as a base for a smartphone. The Nintendo product would connect to the phone and charge or serve as an output device for phone functions such as a speaker.

Nintendo does not comment on rumors or products in development.

The Japanese firm would be developing a new product for the user’s well-being. The product is rumored to be for sleep monitoring and feedback. The product has been in development for several years, but the company has not commented on it. In addition to Nintendo, other patents in the name of Apple demonstrate the interest of technology firms in the development of wellness products.

