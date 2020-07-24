Nintendo confirms 160,000 accounts attacked by hackers

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



About 160,000 user accounts on Nintendo services were attacked by hackers, leading to a huge leak of information.

Nintendo said on Friday, April 24, that user information such as user names, dates of birth, location regions and emails were leaked following this attack. Nintendo warns that this information may have reached third parties and that the hackers They could have made digital purchases from the Nintendo virtual store.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our consumers and stakeholders,” Nintendo said in the statement. “In the future, we will take greater efforts to strengthen our protection and ensure security so that similar events do not happen again.”

The Nintendo announcement (available on the Nintendo Japan page) mentions that no credit card information was leaked from users. This is the first time that Nintendo has spoken about an attack that affected users revealed for several weeks. The attack and leak was reported earlier in the week by ZDNet, CNET’s sister site.

The report, based on comments on affected Reddit and Twitter, mentioned that users not only lost access to their Nintendo accounts, hackers They also took advantage to make purchases of hundreds of dollars in games and in the virtual currency of Fortnite.

Nintendo will be notifying affected users to reset their passwords and invite them to activate two-step verification, a highly recommended security measure on any online platform that offers it. Two-step verification, technically known as 2FA, adds a second layer of security, making it more difficult for an unauthorized person to access private information.

