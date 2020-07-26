Nintendo accounts are under attack by hackers

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Users with a Nintendo account are the latest victim of cyber attacks.

In recent weeks, users on Reddit and Twitter have reported that their Nintendo accounts have been hijacked and their financial information stored in them has been used to make purchases on the platform. ZDNet, CNET’s sister site, reports the attacks to users.

Most affected users report that their accounts were used to purchase virtual currency credits in-game. Fortnite. Other players said that their financial information was used to buy other games from the Nintendo platform.

Nintendo has not spoken on the matter, but ZDNet says the company has already contacted the affected users.

The process of the hackers to enter the accounts. The possibility that leaked user names and passwords were used in previous attacks has been ruled out, as some of the users said they use a password manager and have unique passwords for Nintendo.

One of the constants for all affected users is that they did not have the two-step verification (2FA) feature enabled, which adds a layer of security to accounts. This useful tool is present in a lot of online services, including Nintendo. If you have not activated it on your digital platforms, we recommend you do so.

Dell presents a console with Windows, to the Nintendo Switch [fotos] To see photos