Ninel Conde expresses pain for the absence of her son

In Ninel Conde’s life, not everything is rosy.

The singer who shares images on the networks of how well she has at sea on these days off, even with her new heartthrob, shared again the mother’s pain within.

And it is that being away from his son causes him sadness, that is why he dedicated a few lines to little Emmanuel, 5 years old.

“My beloved son, I write this for when you grow up: Even if they get measures to separate us with false arguments, they will never destroy our love,” begins the letter he posted on Instagram.

“When you grow up you will undoubtedly understand the reason for our unjust separation. I am sure that when you are a father, you will never tell your children lies about their mother, “the text adds.

I loved you, I love you and I will love you always. I pray that God protects your heart, fills you with love and his angels surround you “ Ninel Conde / actress and singer

The interpreter of “El Bombón Asesino” who faces legal proceedings against Giovani Medina, father of her son, said that despite being far from Emmanuel, she loves him very much.

“I loved you, I love you and I will always love you. I pray that God protects your heart, fills you with love and his angels surround you, ”he says in his letter.

“Your uncles, your cousins, your sister and I miss you and we love you infinitely.”

In a recent interview, Ninel stated that for her her son was kidnapped from home by his father one day when she was gone, five months ago, and then he did not return him.

“I have seen it three times in five months. It has been very hard, but I am going to continue fighting, ”he said at that time.

Parental authority is held by the father of his children, Emmanuel (Reform)

According to her page on Instagram, the actress and singer apparently spends a few days relaxing with her daughter Sofía Telch, the daughter she had with her ex-husband and also actor Ari Telch.

Since last August 5, the artist confirmed that she is in love again.