Nine Inch Nails releases two new free albums

If you are running out of good music to work from home, here is something new to listen to. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, aka Nine Inch Nails, have gifted us with two new albums that are now available on Spotify for free.

“Anyone there?” Reznor tweeted Thursday. “The new Nine Inch Nails now available. Ghosts V – VI. Hours and hours of music. Free. Some are a little happy, others not so much,” he added.

New Nine Inch Nails out now. Ghosts V – VI. Hours and hours of music. Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much.https://t.co/Q7VZ1z8gFi — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) March 26, 2020

Reznor and Ross explain on their website that Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts are the result of their efforts to finish the music during this time of quarantine. “Strange times indeed …” they wrote. “As the news seems to get darker at times, we find ourselves wavering uncontrollably between feeling hopeful and hopeless, often changing minute by minute.”

“Although each of us defines ourselves as antisocial types who prefer to be alone, this situation has really made us appreciate the power and the need for connection.” “Music, whether listening to it, thinking about it, or creating it, has always been what helped us overcome anything, good or bad,” said the musicians.

“With that in mind, we decided to work hard into the night and complete these new records as a means of keeping ourselves sane.”

Reznor and Ross’s descriptions of each album suggest that you should probably start with Ghosts V: Together, the album that has the white cover, an album that has its characteristic atmospheric and foggy sound, but with a bit of positivity.

“Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem to be fine,” they wrote.

As for Ghosts VI: Locusts, the one with the black cover, is the one with the darkest side for this journey full of ups and downs. “Well, you will find out,” the couple wrote.

Reznor and Ross have provided some of the best movie soundtracks in the past decade, from The Social Network until the recent series, Watchmen, on HBO.

Two years have passed since they released records as a band and they have teamed up with other musicians to give music to those who isolated themselves in their homes during the coronavirus quarantine.

Live concerts are a novelty, with Miley Cyrus, Diplo and Questlove among others ready to pump their music through their home theater systems. “It made us feel better to do this and it makes us feel good to share it,” Reznor and Ross wrote about their new albums. “Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less lonely in the world and I hope it does it for you, too.”

