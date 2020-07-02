NIMCET Counselling Procedure Seat Allotment 2020 publish at www.nimcet2020.nitdgp.ac.in:

The National Institute of Technology declared the notification of the NIMCET Counselling Procedure Seat Allotment 2020 on the official site at www.nimcet2020.nitdgp.ac.in. NIT organize the NIMCET Counselling 2020 for the students to get admission in the MCA course. The NIMCET is a common entrance test conducted by the NIT Durgapur. The National Institute of Technology Common Entrance Test successfully conducts on the 29th May 2020. So the students who applied for the NIMCET 2020 they can check their result on the official site.

NIMCET Counselling Procedure Seat Allotment 2020:

The NIMCET is known as the National Institute of Technology Common Entrance Test. The NIMCET, Durgapur conduct the admission test every year for the students to get admission in the MCA in the Software industry. The NIMCET conduct by the NIT Durgapur for admission into the selected National Institute of Technology of the country. The NITs located at different places in the India like that Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Durgapur, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli, and Warangal.

NIMCET Counselling 2020:

Candidates who attend the NIMCET 2020 they can check their result on the official site at www.nimcet2020.nitdgp.ac.in. There existed a significant number of candidates applied for the NIMCET 2020. The written test conduct on the 29th May 2020. The NIMCET start the counseling process. The candidates who get good marks in the written examination they can get admission in the different NITs for the MCA programming. The candidates selected by merit list. After declaring the counseling round, it starts the seat allotment process.

Required Document for NIMCET 2020:

The candidates must have following documents at the time of counseling like that at given. NIMCET Rank Card/ Hall Ticket, Personality Certificates, Mark Sheet of Admission, Certification of Course Higher Second/ College Graduation, medical health and Fitness Certificate, Residence of Official agreement with, Classification certificates for SC/ ST/ OBC, Income Certifications should show financially weak candidates and 1 to 6 photographs.

NIMCET Counselling Seat Allotment 2020

Official site: www.nimcet2020.nitdgp.ac.in