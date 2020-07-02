Nilamber Pitamber University Exam Results 2020 check at www.npu.ac.in:

Nilamber Pitamber University results:

The Nilamber Pitamber University is known as short form NPU. It found in 2009. The NPU is one of the biggest university of the Jharkhand. It is the state school which located in Madina Nagar, Jharkhand. The Nilamber Pitamber University provides higher education for the students at www.npu.ac.in. The Nilamber Pitamber University operates postgraduate and undergraduate departments such as Engineering, Dental, Journalism, B.Ed, Diploma, Language and many other courses.

Nilamber Pitamber University UG and PG results 2020:

Nilamber-Pitamber University Exam Results 2020 – www.npu.ac.in:

Name of the University: Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU)

Name of the Exam: Nilamber Pitamber University UG and PG Exam

NPU Result Date: Declared very soon

Post Category: Nilamber-Pitamber University Exam Results 2020

How to check Nilamber-Pitamber University Exam Results 2020?

Log in to the NPU official site at npu.ac.in. After on the home page click on “NPU Result” tab. Then click on the link “Nilamber-Pitamber University Exam Results 2020”. Then enter Roll Number and click that. The NPU result will declare on your screen. Save it and take a print out for the further reference.

Nilamber-Pitamber University Results 2020

Official site: www.npu.ac.in