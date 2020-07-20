Nicolas Cage will be Joe Exotic in a new series about this character

Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios found the ideal actor to embody Joe Exotic, the unpredictable star of the Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Nicolas Cage.

According to a report by Variety, published this May 4, Cage will star in a series focused on Joe Exotic, the eccentric character dedicated to raising tigers that the world knew thanks to the docuserie de Netflix, Tiger King.

The website ensures that the eight-episode series, produced by Imagine and CBS, will be based on an article by Leif Reigstad published in the June 2019 issue of the magazine. Texas Monthly, called “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey to the World of a Wild Man”.

The story centers on Joe Schreibvogel, also known as Joe Exotic, a gay, polygamous, gun-loving country singer, who raises tigers and runs a roadside zoo in Oklahoma. The series will focus on how Joe Exotic went from being a cat lover to a character who got lost along the way, becoming a cartoon and a threat to people, particularly his enemy, Carole Baskin.

This would be the first television series for Cage, who won the Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas in 1995. Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey of Imagine Entertainment will be executive producers. In addition, Cage will obtain an executive producer credit through his company, Saturn Films.