Nicky Jam makes mistakes and wins with Carla Morrison

Puerto Rican Nicky Jam has released this week a new single and music video with “Desahogo”, in which the Mexican singer Carla Morrison collaborates, and in which the artist ventures his mistakes and triumphs throughout his life and career.

In this theme, the veteran urban artist exposes some of the situations he lived through when he was young and already seeing himself in the music industry, when he became addicted to the controlled drug “Percocet”, even taking 30 pills a day.

“From bareto pa to perco / Every day more stubborn / Without discipline why have talent / But Diosito gave me another chance / I raised my face and I do not plan to go down,” says the reggaeton in the lyrics of the song.

His problems led him to move from Puerto Rico to Medellín, in Colombia, where he suffered from depression, although he continued to work in reggaeton in performances on small stages until positioning himself, once again, among the most sought-after in the urban genre.

“Colombia made me reborn / Truly the word has power / Who was going to bet and who was going to believe / That from Medellín the world was going to break,” adds Nick Rivera, Nicky Jam’s real name, in “Desahogo” .

“In Colombia they made me a legend of the genre. My goal was to make a success in Medellín and later on a national level, and that served as a platform for me, ”said Nicky Jam at a press conference in San Juan in 2015.

Back then he admitted that if he stayed in Puerto Rico he would not achieve the same success as when he moved to Colombia, since the South American country was the one that helped him compose his new successes, which include collaborations with international artists, including Enrique Churches.

Likewise, the veteran artist thanks other Puerto Rican reggaeton players, among them, Daddy Yankee “for always shaking hands” and Ñejo “El Broko” for being his “brother”.

Nicky Jam also thanks the people of the San Juan sector of Barrio Obrero and Cataño, a municipality near San Juan, who supported him during his moments of anguish.

For his perseverance in life and his musical career, Nicky Jam was honored on March 5 at the second edition of the Tu Música Urbano Awards, held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José M. Agrelot in San Juan.

The music video for “Desahogo”, in turn, has already been viewed more than 1 million times on the YouTube platform.

Carla Morrison, meanwhile, is the winner of 3 Latin Grammy Awards, two for her album “Déjenme llorar” (2012), and one for her song “Vez Primera”, from the album “Amor supremo” (2015).